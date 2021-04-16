Biden, Japan’s Yoshihide Condemn ‘Increase In Anti-Asian Discrimination’ In US

President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga condemned Friday a recent increase in discrimination and violence against Asian-Americans at the White House.

“I discussed the increase in discrimination and violence against Asian people across the U.S. with President Biden, and we agreed that discrimination by race cannot be permitted in any society,” Suga said. “Biden’s comment…was extremely encouraging for me and I have renewed my confidence in American confidence once again.”

Japan’s PM says he brought up violence against the AAPI community in the U.S. and Biden agreed with him that discrimination by race cannot be allowed. Suga says he found Biden’s comments “extremely encouraging” and they renewed his confidence in democracy. — Francesca Chambers (@fran_chambers) April 16, 2021

Suga’s visit to the White House was Biden’s first in-person bilateral meeting since gaining office, and the two countries agreed on the importance of combating China’s human rights abuses and increasing aggression in the South China Sea and against Taiwan.

We discussed #Taiwan said PM Suga, noting there is already an “agreed recognition” b/w US & Japan on the issue. “I refrained from mentioning details since it pertains to diplomatic exchanges.” — Patsy Widakuswara (@pwidakuswara) April 16, 2021



Suga’s visit came weeks after a series of shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, targeting massage parlors operated primarily by Asian-American women. Six Asian-American women and a white man and woman were killed in the attacks on three separate parlors. (RELATED: ‘We Are Literally Fearing For Our Lives’: Hate Crimes Against Asian Americans Increase)

Chinese officials used more aggressive language to describe the rise in anti-Asian discrimination in March, claiming to Secretary of State Tony Blinken that the U.S. was “slaughtering” its minorities.

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in a 92-6 vote. The bill aims to combat the rise in hate crimes against Asian-Americans since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Biden have signaled support for the bill, indicating it will likely be signed into law within days or weeks.

Recap Biden-Suga remarks:

– Firm against China & North Korea

– Free & open Indo-Pacific esp. East & South China Sea

– Partnership on climate change and sharing vaccine globally

– No mention of Taiwan — Patsy Widakuswara (@pwidakuswara) April 16, 2021

