Tom Brady Makes Epic Tweet About NFL Career Milestone

Tom Brady made an epic tweet on Friday about a milestone he had just passed, noting that his NFL career can “legally” buy alcohol.

“Big day,” the 43-year-old Super Bowl-winning QB tweeted to his millions of followers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“My NFL career can legally buy a beer,” he added. The post also included a retweet from Front Office Sports about how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback was drafted 21 years ago today during the 2000 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Big day. My NFL career can legally buy a beer https://t.co/TzG24x0Vgo — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 16, 2021

“21 years ago today, Tom Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots at No. 199 overall,” the post read. “Since then: 10 Super Bowl appearances, 7 Super Bowl Championships, sign $263.54 million in career earnings (h/t @TodayInSports3).” (RELATED: Tom Brady Reveals One Of Patrick Mahomes’ ‘Powers’ He’d Like To Have Ahead Of Super Bowl As Star QB’s Trade Mutual Respect)

Several of the comments on the NFL star’s thread included pictures of the former New England Patriots QB from the Bucs Super Bowl LV celebration in Florida.

Brady himself also hilariously tweeted after snaps and video of him having a good time at the super bowl parade went viral.

“Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila,” Tom tweeted.

Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila https://t.co/vew2otBw5T — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021

Seriously, the superstar’s Twitter game is always on point.