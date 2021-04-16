Man Fights A Bobcat Attacking His Family In Wild Viral Video

A man has gone viral for defending his family from a bobcat, and the video needs to be seen to be believed.

In a video tweeted by @CeasarSolid, a family was getting into their vehicle when a bobcat came out of nowhere and attacked a woman.

Like an absolute king, the husband grabbed the wild animal, threw it across his yard. When that didn't work, he appeared to draw his handgun and clearly stated, "I'll shoot that f**ker."

Watch the absolutely insane video below.

This is the craziest thing you’ll see today. pic.twitter.com/j0OZ1yvFAG — CΛΣSΛR SӨLID (@CeasarSolid) April 15, 2021

I'm not exaggerating at all when I say that video is among the craziest videos I've ever seen in my life. That dude is legit an absolute king.

I wonder if he has to walk sideways to get through doors.

Knowing what I know about wild animals, which is a decent amount, I'd bet just about anything that the bobcat attacking his family had rabies.

Bobcats don’t roam into residential areas and attack people. It’s not what they do at all. The fact this thing had no fear of humans and was aggressive is a sign that it was probably long gone, which makes him grabbing it and throwing it like a boss even more impressive.

Major props to this absolute hero of a guy. I hope he enjoyed himself a dozen beers after this incident. From start to finish, the dude didn’t even hesitate.