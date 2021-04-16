Check Out These 20 Camping And Survival Essentials

Let’s put it this way. You can never be too prepared. Whether you’re simply going on your annual camping trip or in an emergency situation, it’s essential you have the right tools. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of twenty survival must-haves. Be sure to check them out below:

This reliable Ferro rod provides up to 20,000 strikes. Listen to what one customer has to say about their purchase:

“This is one of the things in life that cost way more, but are worth it. If this is really needed in an emergency, it would be worth $100 or $1000, so $20+ is cheap in comparison. Worth it!”

Get it here for only $18!

This first aid kit from SOL is equipped with all of the necessities you’d need for making a proper shelter, fire, and SOS signal. You can easily store this kit in any backpack, car, house, or really anywhere thanks to its insanely light weight. Be prepared for any situation that may arise with this kit.

Get it here for only $14.99!

This product is dual purpose. Not only does it act as an emergency blanket, but it can be transformed into a survival shelter! Since it’s made from extra-thick, puncture-proof material, you’ll be provided with the ultimate protection from outdoor elements. Weighing only 4.1 oz, simply store it in your glove box or trunk. Talk about a little product with a big purpose!

Get it here for only $19.95.

Desigend by NASA scientists, this mylar protection blanket comes in handy should you find yourself in a dire situation. Mylar blankets reflect up to 90% of your natural body heat, keeping you extremely warm and comfortable in time of struggle. These blankets are also wind and waterproof! If you’re someone who always likes to be prepared, keep this product stored away in a closet, drawer, or glove compartment for emergency use.

Get it here for just $19.95!

This #1 best seller works to restore the edges of dull and damaged pocket knives. This handy little tool can easily fit into your backpack or pocket and also acts as an emergency whistle and fire starter!

Get it here for just $9.95!

Talk about dual purpose! This portable battery can charge all of your electronic devices AND your car! Simply keep this battery charged in the back of your car. If you’re in an emergency situation and you need to charge your phone, laptop, tablet, or jump start your vehicle, this device allows you to do all of the above. That’s pretty impressive if you ask me. For more information, please click here.

Get it here for just $99.99!

Sometimes you end up with wounds that are not deep enough to go to the hospital, but you’d still like to close them so they don’t get infected. That’s where these emergency wound closures come in! This product is designed to reduce scarring by 90% compared to your typical bandaid and is ideal for young children and the elderly.

Get it here for just $36.99!

With more than 22,000 raving reviews on Amazon, it’s safe to say your or your husband or boyfriend will enjoy these tactical pants. In fact, customers love this item so much, it’s dubbed the #1 bestseller in men’s hiking pants! Featuring an elastic waistband and 10 pockets, these pants are perfect for outdoor adevnturers.

Get it here for only $39.98! Plus, choose from a myriad of colors and patterns!

Safety and protection are priceless. With your purchase, you’ll receive an emergency blanket, a window breaker, a 7-in-1 spork, a wire saw, a paracord bracelet, a tactical knife and pen, a fire starter, a water bottle clip, and a saber card. This kit is sturdy enough to be thrown into your car or stashed in your desk without any wear-and-tear.

Get yours when you click here for just $36.99! That’s a huge discount!

This #1 best selling satellite communication device will come in handy when your phone GPS can’t guide you in the right direction. Often times, our cellphones have built-in GPS systems. But if you don’t have service, forget it. It will not work. Then what? What if you’re lost with no sense of direction? That’s where this device comes into play. If you’re lost, simply press the SOS button and help will be sent as soon as possible. You can actually send and receive messagers through this device through a paid satellite subscription. Please click here to learn more about this powerful GPS deivce.

Get it here for just $317.00!

This lightweight sleeping mat is ideal for campers, hikers, and backpackers. Simply blow 10-15 times into the mat and it will be fully inflated! Its patented weld designed makes it durable and long-lasting.

Get it here for just $34.90!

This meal supply kit from Readywise contains 60 servings of delicious meat-based meals. Your meat-based meals will includes poultry and beef based products. Did I mention this kit will last for up to 15 years?

Get it here for just $157.24. This is a limited time deal, so act quickly!

LifeStraws function as a water filter for any after source in the wild. If you’re in an emergency situation, you absolutely need access to fresh, clean water. It’s an essential you cannot live without. This straw removes 99.99% of harmful bacteria from water sources that otherwise may be considered undrinkable. The water filter embedded within this gadget will provide you with 792 fresh gallons of water.

Get a pack of three life-saving straws here for only $49.95!

These emergency cooking fuel tins are extremely important. With a shelf life of up to 20 years, these fuel cans will heat up any of your ready-to-eat emergency meals within minutes. While you certainly eat any of the meals in the listing above without heating them up, it may not be as pleasant. These fuel cans are odorless, smokeless, and burn cleanly. Add them to your survival stash, you won’t regret it.

Get it here for only $34.99!

These glow sticks are a #1 bestseller. They are waterproof, non-toxic, and emit light up to 12 hours per glow stick! In times of emergency, you’ll be happy you have one of these.

Get it here for just $12.90!

Now this is an interesting product. This tactical rod contains a fishing line, glass breaker, fish hook, flashlight, paracord, fire starter, survival whistle, a knife blade, and much more. Plus, it’s small enough to fit in your pocket or backpack. This handy little tool will not disappoint.

Get it here for just $20.98!

This kit includes 299 pieces of essential first aid gear. This set includes everything from band-aids and ibuprofen to disposable gloves and thermometers.

Get it here for only $18.96!

As we all know, you have to be extremely cautious of the water you consume. Drinking the wrong stuff can lead to disease and infection. These handy Germicidal Water Purification Tablets make otherwise questionable water consumable in just 35 minutes! Used by soldiers, campers, and backpackers alike, this product is utterly essential.

Get it here for just $13.55.

Even if you’re on a camping trip with limited access to running water, that doesn’t mean you can’t stay clean. These mini soap sheets will definitely come in hand if you’re an avid outdoorsman. This Amazon Choice product can be used on your body, dishes, clothes, you name it! Staying clean while adventuring has never been easier.

Get it here for just $8.80!

To go with the product above, you’ll probably need a towel to wash effectively. This compressed hand towel will fully expand when put into water. After it’s expanded, feel free to use this towel to wash up, remove makeup, wash dishes, etc. You’ll be happy when you have this product at your disposal.

Get it here for only $26.99!

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.