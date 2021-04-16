‘Money’s Missing From Your Wallet’: Chris Markowski Warns Of Inflation, Impact Of Growing US Debt

“Watchdog on Wall Street” host Chris Markowski spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about the U.S. budget deficit’s historic growth, what it means for you, and more.

