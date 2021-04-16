Mass Shooting At FedEx Facility Near Airport Leaves 8 Dead, 5 Hospitalized

At least eight people are dead and several others were wounded after a gunman opened fire at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis on Thursday before killing himself, police said, according to numerous sources.

Police were called to the FedEx Ground facility just after 11 p.m. Thursday, and found an “active shooter incident” upon arrival at the scene, according to IndyStar.

IMPD says 8 people have died and multiple others were injured in the mass shooting at the FedEx facility in Indy. pic.twitter.com/CwVCqEhmyn — WRTV Indianapolis (@wrtv) April 16, 2021

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police (IMPD) said five people were hospitalized, two were treated and released at the scene, and one person had critical injuries after the shooting, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Police said the eight people killed had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, according to IndyStar. The gunman was found dead nearby from what police believe was a suicide. Investigators have not identified the shooter or a motive.

“We’re still trying to ascertain the exact reason and cause for this incident,” Genae Cook, Indianapolis police spokesperson, said, according to the AP.

FedEx said employees of the company were among those killed in the shooting, according to the AP.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis,” a Friday morning statement on Twitter by FedEx said.

“Our most heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence. The safety of our team members is our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with investigating authorities,” the statement continued.

A witness told WTHR that he was working at the facility when he saw a man with a rifle.

“I’m at a bench and so I stand up and take a look at the entrance door and by the time I see the door, I see a man come out with a rifle in his hand and he starts firing and he starts yellin’ stuff that I could not understand,” Levi Miller told WTHR.

“What I ended up doing was ducking down to make sure he did not see me because I thought he would see me and he would shoot me.”

FedEx and police were working to reunite family members with FedEx employees, an effort complicated by the fact that the company’s employees do not have cell phones on them while working, according to CNN.

Family members arriving to nearby Holiday Inn after shooting at Fed-Ex facility. Frustration as they say they haven’t been able to reach family working inside. Say there is a policy barring workers carrying phones on shift @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/78Nr9QDT8h — Allen Carter (@CarterNews) April 16, 2021

IMPD will work with the Indiana State Police to investigate the shooting, according to Indy Star. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also assisting with the investigation, according to WTHR.