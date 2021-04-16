Gov. DeSantis Criticizes Vaccine Messaging: ‘If You Get A Vaccine … You’re Immune And So, Act Immune’

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized public health officials’ messaging over COVID-19 vaccination during a press conference on Friday morning.

DeSantis joined Executive Director of the Department of Economic Opportunity Dane Eagle to provide an update on the state’s finances and respond to the federal decision to pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, WFLA News Channel 8 reported. DeSantis criticized how public health officials handled pausing the vaccine as well as the public health messaging surrounding safety protocols for fully-vaccinated adults.

He said he felt it wasn’t helpful to ask people to get the vaccine while “people who have been vaccinated for months are wearing two masks.” (RELATED: Poll: Americans No Longer Confident In Johnson & Johnson Vaccine After CDC Pause)

“My view is is if you get a vaccine, the vaccines are effective,” DeSantis explained. “You’re immune and so, act immune. If you tell people the opposite, then gee, you know why, if it’s not effective for them and it’s not going to change anything then what’s the point of going through it?”

“If you get a vaccine … you’re immune. So act immune.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on why two masks aren’t necessary after vaccination pic.twitter.com/GwxE6i5tkD — The Recount (@therecount) April 16, 2021

White House senior medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci stated during a Sunday evening appearance on MSNBC that vaccinated Americans should continue to avoid eating and drinking indoors. (RELATED: ‘If You Guys Want A Gun Show’: Gov. DeSantis Might Not Get Vaccinated On Camera Unless People Really Want To See It)

“If you’re not vaccinated please get vaccinated as soon as vaccine becomes available to you, and if you are vaccinated, please remember that you still have to be careful and not get involved in crowded situations, particularly indoors where people are not wearing masks,” Fauci said.