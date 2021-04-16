Justin Fields Is Now Favored To Go To The San Francisco 49ers

Justin Fields is favored to be the new quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers.

According to Outkick, Fields is currently at -135 to be taken third overall by the 49ers. All the focus had been on Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, but Fields has seemingly jumped way up the board in the past 24 hours. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Justin Fields out here launching missiles at OSU 2nd pro day ???? @justnfields (via @OhioStateFB) pic.twitter.com/qE2xeEzW35 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) April 14, 2021

I told everyone who would listen that there was next to zero chance that Fields would fall in the draft.

Yet, people still found the dumbest criticism of him imaginable in an attempt to justify Mac Jones going ahead of him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields)

Now, it sounds like the 49ers are going to roll with the former Ohio State star. I mean, look at Kyle Shanahan’s smile in the video below.

The man can’t get enough of Justin Fields!

Fields is going to be a star in the NFL. I truly believe that, and the 49ers would be foolish to let him slide past them at three. Go get him and let Kyle Shanahan get to work with the dual-threat passer!