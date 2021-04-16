Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Shares Photos From Latest Magazine Shoot

Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, got everyone’s attention when she shared on Friday photos from her latest magazine shoot with Interview.

The 21-year-old model captioned an Instagram post, "interview mag with words by the sweetest @jeremyoharris." She also included credit to all who helped with the shoot.

In one snap from the magazine, Emhoff posed wearing a checkered yellow and black pants suit. In a second, she wore a pink floral jacket with puff sleeves and matching pants. For the final snap, she posed for a black-and-white photo wearing a striped button-up shirt.

The headline for the magazine piece read, “The Rise of Ella Emhoff, Newly Minted Style Star.”

Harris' stepdaughter previously shared photos from her very first magazine photoshoot ever with Dust magazine. The photos can be seen below.

In one photo, Emhoff rocked a striped short-sleeve turtleneck with black pants. She posed for another snap in a black trench coat similar to the piece she wore during her runway debut in February 2021 during New York Fashion Week.

Not long after her debut, Emhoff landed her very first magazine cover for DUST's Spring 2021 Issue, Page Six reported. Emhoff, who is the daughter of second gentlemen Doug Emhoff, signed with IMG Models after she was spotted at President Joe Biden's inauguration.