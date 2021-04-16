‘I’m Kind Of Disgusted’: Victor Davis Hanson Rips U.S. Ambassador To UN For Lauding Al Sharpton

Hoover Institution Senior Fellow Victor Davis Hanson called out America’s new ambassador to the United Nations for criticizing the U.S. and lauding activist Rev. Al Sharpton before the UN Human Rights Council.

“I’m kind of disgusted: Al Sharpton is on record as an anti-Semite, anti-white, anti-Mormon anti almost any particular group except his own,” Hanson told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “She should know that.”

UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield recently called America “an imperfect union” and said it is has been “since the beginnings.”

“I’ve seen for myself how the original sin of slavery weaved white supremacy into our founding documents and principles.” She continued, praising Sharpton, “thank you for never backing down. Your lifetime of activism is an inspiration to us all.”

"The thing is the beauty of the civil rights movement is that Martin Luther King did not trash the United States," Hanson said. "He said, 'you people,' being the white people, 'you created the Declaration and the Constitution, but you're not living up to it. You did, the Civil War, the civil rights, we have to accelerate that process.'"

Hanson pointed out that 650,000 Americans fought in the Civil War and “basically killed each other for the sin of slavery and they started a civil rights process.”

He called tribalism “a natural condition of humankind” and suggested the “multi-racial democracy” of the United States is an experiment that had never been tried before.

"The Romans, Soviets … they had multi-racial people but they kept them in check by the threat of death. They were autocratic."