Middle School Teacher In Texas Arrested On Possession Of Child Pornography Charges

A public middle school teacher was arrested Thursday on charges that he was in possession of child pornography, Click 2 Houston reported.

Tyler Hardy-Croskey, an eighth-grade history teacher at West Lake Middle School in Humble, was arrested at his home Thursday, according to Click 2 Houston.

The school is part of the Humble Independent School District and is located roughly 23 miles north of Houston.

The school’s principal notified parents of the arrest, according to Click 2 Houston. “Mr. Tyler Hardy-Croskey, an 8th Grade U.S. History teacher, was arrested early this morning by Houston Police at his home,” a statement said.

“He is facing a charge of possession of child pornography. He will not be on campus. The charge is being addressed through the court system. Humble ISD works in cooperation with law enforcement for the safety and well-being of all.”

The statement also urged anyone with information regarding the case to contact the school district’s police.

Days before Hardy-Croskey’s arrest, a teacher at a Dallas elementary school was also charged with possession of child pornography.

Kevin Rayo, a first-grade teacher at Lakewood Elementary School, allegedly was in possession of numerous images showing an adult male engaging in sexual intercourse with children as young as three. (RELATED: First-Grade Teacher At Texas Public School Charged With Possession Of Child Pornography)

In West Virginia, a former middle school teacher was charged with distributing child pornography after officials say they found several thousand sexually explicit images of minors on his Facebook account. In March, a Maryland public middle school teacher was charged with ten counts of child pornography.