CNN’s Poppy Harlow Breaks Down During Emotional Tribute To Colleague’s 2-Year-Old Son Lost To Cancer

CNN anchor Poppy Harlow broke down in tears Friday during an emotional tribute to the son of CNN reporter Rene Marsh, who tragically died of cancer at just 2 years old.

Harlow began reading a letter written on social media by Marsh to her son after his death, when she became choked up to the point that co-host John Berman stepped in to assist her in reading, becoming emotional himself. (RELATED: CNN’s Brianna Keilar Breaks Down In Tears Over COVID-19 Deaths)

“We want to end this show on something very personal and take this moment to remember a very special member of the CNN family. Our colleague, our beloved colleague, Rene Marsh’s 2-year-old son Blake passed away Wednesday after battling cancer,” Harlow began. “In a touching message to her son … Rene writes this: ‘To my dear, sweet Blake, aka Blakey, in your 25 months on Earth, you taught me how much strength I had stored up in reserve that I did not know I had.'”

With Harlow becoming choked up to the point where she was unable to read, Berman jumped in, and the two took turns finishing the letter.

“You taught me endurance. You taught me a depth of love I have never experienced. You inspired me to keep going when I wanted to give up. You helped me prioritize what is truly important in this life. I’m forever changed because of you, my son,” Berman read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rene Marsh (@rene_marshcnn)

The rest of the letter read as follows:

“I feel blessed and honored to have been your mom. I wish we had more time together but I’m grateful for the time we had.

In just two years you mastered the ability to bring laughter and happiness into whatever room you were in. Your party tricks included telling me ‘no,’ no matter what question I asked, hugging and kissing on demand and your dance moves were top notch.

The good times we shared are forever in my heart. You loved being outside. You loved cruising the neighborhood in your drop top electric car, with the music on as you tried so hard to snap your fingers. You loved humming classical music. Your favorite was Mozart’s Serenade no. 13.

I didn’t just lose you Blakey, I lost all the dreams and hopes that a mom has for a son. I lost my motherhood and I’m mourning it all.

I am dedicated to fighting pediatric cancer for the rest of my life. I will do it not just to spare other parents from this unbearable pain but I will do it to forever honor you, Blake. Your life was not in vain my sweet angel.

Mommy loves you and I look forward to holding and kissing you when we meet again.”

“Our thoughts, our love, are with Rene and her family. Please hug your children tonight. Please help in the battle against pediatric cancer,” Berman concluded, audibly emotional.