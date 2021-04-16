Project Veritas’ James O’Keefe Announces He’s Suing Twitter After Being Banned

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe announced Thursday on Fox News’ “Hannity” that he’s suing Twitter following the banning of his account by the social media giant.

O’Keefe’s account was permanently suspended just days after Project Veritas began releasing video footage that appeared to show CNN technical director Charlie Chester admitting the network uses “propaganda.”

“A lot of lawsuits coming from Project Veritas here. We won in the Supreme Court in New York against The New York Times for defamation, and now we’re going to go ahead and sue Twitter for suspending my account and falsely and maliciously claiming that I did something that I did not do,” O’Keefe said in response to host Sean Hannity’s questions about the lawsuit. (RELATED: ‘A Bunch Of Black Men Have Been Attacking Asians,’ CNN Tech Director Appears To Say In Veritas Video)

O’Keefe and Project Veritas is currently involved in an ongoing lawsuit against The New York Times, Fox News reported.

Twitter, in a statement provided to the Daily Caller, explained that O’Keefe’s account was “permanently suspended for violating the Twitter rules on platform manipulation and spam.”

Project Veritas was previously banned from Twitter in February.

“We will not lose … We can’t afford to lose. We’ve never lost a lawsuit,” O’Keefe stated before adding that the complaint would be filed on Monday.

“They did this after we released all of these bombshell recordings into CNN showing them calling themselves propaganda,” he continued. “It’s pretty extraordinary timing, but there are fundamental principles here we have to fight for, and I’m confident we’re going to create an army of people that are going to follow in our footsteps.”

“We have no other option, so we are suing Twitter on Monday,” he added.