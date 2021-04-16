REPORT: Tennessee State Will Hire Hue Jackson As The Team’s Offensive Coordinator

Hue Jackson will reportedly join Eddie George’s staff at Tennessee State.

According to the Tennessean, the former Cleveland Browns head coach will join the Tigers as the team’s offensive coordinator. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The move has been expected, and it’s now apparently close to being officially done.

Eddie George is putting together one hell of a staff at the FCS level. Jeff Fisher is helping him in the hiring process and now Jackson will reportedly join the staff.

That’s three guys with serious NFL experience involved with the Tigers.

For an FCS program, I’m not sure how you can beat that. FCS teams don’t pull major recruiting talent, but having this much NFL experience on staff with George at head coach should generate a huge recruiting boost.

Short of Deion Sanders at Jackson State, I’m not sure where else you’re going to find such an NFL power in the FCS.

Jackson might not have worked out great at the NFL level, but his name alone should generate interest with recruits for TSU. It’s a very solid hire.