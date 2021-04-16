Royal Expert Reveals Secret To Queen Elizabeth II And Prince Philip’s 73 Years Of Marriage

Royal expert Nick Bullen revealed what he believed was the secret to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s 73 years of marriage and said it had to do with “mutual respect” and “space.”

“The secret between their marriage was mutual respect, understanding and space,” True Royalty TV co-founder Bullen told Fox News in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: President Biden Sends ‘Deepest Condolences’ To Queen Amid News Of Prince Philip’s Death)

Bullen, who previously worked with the late Duke of Edinburgh for a special show marking the royal’s 90th birthday, talked about how the royal couple were aware of what each partner needed.

“As the duke, Philip knew that he had to do his duty,” Nick told Fox. “He was always there for the queen. He spoke of being this real guardian around the queen. He protected her, but also made her passage through as a queen easier.” (RELATED: Meghan Markle Accuses Royals Of Racism, Says She Considered Killing Herself)

“I remember seeing it personally whenever he would walk into a room,” he added. “He just instantly broke the ice and put people at ease. So when the queen arrived, everyone was slightly calmer. People are terrified of the queen quite often because she is the reigning monarch. But he was a great icebreaker with a brilliant sense of humor. And he did it for the queen.”

The duke told the BBC in 2011 he was “winding down” his workload, adding he had “done” his “bit.” It wouldn’t be until 2017 that the royal would announce his official retirement, the outlet noted.

“The queen was very aware that when he retired, he wanted to go live in Sandringham in a small house on the estate,” Bullen explained. “And for a long time, in those early years of retirement, they didn’t see each other. But that’s what the duke needed. He needed that sort of space. They weren’t on top of each other. And it worked for them.”

The queen and Prince Philip tied the knot in 1947 after meeting during Elizabeth’s visit with her family to Dartmouth, or Britannia Royal Naval College, People magazine reported. They were together until the duke’s death on April 9 at the age of 99.