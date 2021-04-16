Vernon Jones Will Challenge Georgia Gov. Kemp In 2022 Republican Primary

Former Democratic Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones announced his decision on Thursday to run for Governor of Georgia in the upcoming 2022 Republican primary.

“The time has come. Georgia is ready!” Jones, a lifelong Democrat who became a Republican after he supported former President Donald Trump’s reelection bid, tweeted.

Jones’ announcement included details about a national press conference to be held on Friday at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Georgia regarding his campaign bid.

Jones received backlash from members of his party after he officially endorsed Trump for reelection on April 14, 2020, making him the first state-elected Democrat to do so.

Jones officially announced that he was switching his party affiliation to Republican in January after previously stating that he would not be switching parties.

Jones announced in March that he was “looking closely,” at a run for Governor of Georgia against Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, stating that “we need courageous conservatives leading our state, not those afraid to stand up to the Radical Left.” (RELATED: ‘Donald Trump Did That’: Vernon Jones Makes His Case For Why The Black Community Should Support Trump)