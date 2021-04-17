The day of Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul has arrived, and I couldn’t be more excited.

Right now, I’m in Nashville, the beers have been flowing and I’ve spent a lot of time getting amped up for this boxing match. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jake Paul has been running his mouth nonstop, and that will likely all come to an end Saturday night when he steps into the ring against Askren.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Askren (@benaskren)

The MMA star might not be much of a striker, but it probably won’t matter at all. He has way better stamina, knows what it’s like to take a tough shot and is an actual athlete.

Jake Paul is a social media star. How people think he is going to run away with this blows my mind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Askren (@benaskren)

I truly don’t know how this fight is going to shake out in terms of what round it’ll end, but I’m supremely confident Askren will walk out a winner.

In fact, I plan on betting as much as I can and then finding a bar in Nashville showing the bout. The entire country is riding with Askren, and you can count me front and center.

Ben Askren: I would do a homicide on you if I wanted to.#PaulAskren pic.twitter.com/O699Okrkab — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) March 26, 2021

The fight should start around 9:00 EST! I can’t wait! Go, Askren, go!