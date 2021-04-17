REPORT: Amazon Will Spend $465 Million On The First Season Of ‘Lord Of The Rings’

Amazon will reportedly spend a ton of money making the first season of “Lord of the Rings.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first season of the highly-anticipated show will cost $465 million, which is a staggering amount of cash. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

When numbers like this get thrown around, it only pushes expectations even higher. According to THR, “Game of Thrones” cost about $100 million a season to make.

So, “LOTR” is not only going to be more expensive than the hit HBO show, but it’s going to cost magnitudes more money.

If you spend $465 million, the show better be awesome. Anything less than greatness, and fans aren’t going to be happy.

That’s just the cost of doing business when you spend $465 million.

There’s no official release date yet, but I’ll keep you all updated with info as it rolls in. “Lord of the Rings” should be outstanding whenever it gets here.