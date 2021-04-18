Check Out These Fantastic Deals On Six Luminox Men’s Quartz Watches

Luminox launched in 1989 with a mission to bring great watches to men, especially active men. Whether they are athletes, law enforcement, or Navy SEALS, Luminox designs watches for men with a mission. These high-quality, quartz watches are top of the line in quality, but for a limited time, you can grab one at an amazing discount.

Black Ops 8800 Series Quartz Men’s Watch — $219

The Black Ops 8880 Series has a Carbonox case and unidirectional ratcheting bezel. It features red and black case markings, luminous light technology Swiss quartz movement, and more. It is water-resistant up to 200 meters deep and features a rubber strap for comfort and durability.

Get the Black Ops 8800 Series Quartz Men’s Watch for $219 (reg. $445).

Black Ops Carbon Quartz Men’s Watch — $199

The Black Ops Carbon 8880 Series has a Carbonox case and unidirectional ratcheting bezel. The sapphire crystal features anti-reflective coatings and is scratch-resistant. It features a rubber strap, Swiss quartz movement, supreme day and night visibility, and is water-resistant up to 200 meters deep.

Get the Black Ops Carbon Quartz Men’s Watch for $199 (reg. $395).

Navy Seal 3500 Series Quartz Men’s Watch — $199

The Luminox Navy SEAL 3500 Series Men’s Watch by ShopWorn combines a modern watch with a traditional and durable function. It sports a stainless steel case and uni-directional rotating bezel, luminous-filled hands, and hour markers. This watch is also water-resistant to a depth of more than 650 feet.

Get the Navy Seal 3500 Series Quartz Men’s Watch for $199 (reg. $395)

Navy Seal Chronograph Quartz Men’s Watch — $259

This model is a 45mm chronograph watch that sports a uni-directional rotating bezel and green dial that keeps track of seconds, minutes, and hours. It runs with a Swiss Quartz movement for accurate time-telling and is water-resistant to a depth of more than 650 feet. The black rubber strap gives in comfort, style, and durability.

Get the Navy Seal Chronograph Quartz Men’s Watch for $259 (reg. $545)

Scott Cassell Deep Dive Quartz Men’s Watch — $319

Both stylish and tough, this Scott Cassell Deep Dive Men’s Watch accurately tells time thanks to its Swiss Quartz movement and 45mm carbon compound case. With luminous hands and hour markers, you can tell time easily, and you can take it just about anywhere. It is water-resistant up to a depth of just under 1,000 feet.

Get the Scott Cassell Deep Dive Quartz Men’s Watch for $319 (reg $690)

Spartan Race Edition Quartz Men’s Watch — $210

Using Swiss technology, this watch guarantees the visibility for 24 hours a day up to 25 years, using gas lights mounted on the hands, dial, and bezel for supreme night visibility. It can withstand water depths up to 200 feet and keeps accurate time thanks to its Swiss quartz movement. It comes with a comfortable and durable rubber strap.

Get the Spartan Race Edition Quartz Men’s Watch for $210 (reg. $445).

Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.