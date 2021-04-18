Save Up To 50% On These Great Outdoor Furniture Sets In Time For Summer!

Believe it or not, summer is just around the corner, and if you want to really enjoy those warm rays, do it while lounging on quality outdoor furniture! Lucky for you, we’ve found some killer deals on a variety of dynamic patio furniture sets, sure to give your backyard a serious upgrade.

Check out these great deals before it’s too late!

Costway 5 Piece Patio Rattan Cushioned Conversation Set Outdoor – $509.99

Thanks to this set’s use of high-density sponge, lounging on its included sectional and separate seating is incredibly comfortable. And its square table topped with tempered glass gives it an elegant look, plus it’s really easy to clean. Great for patios, spots by the pool, or wherever else, this five-piece set is a real winner.

Get the Costway 5 Piece Patio Rattan Cushioned Conversation Set Outdoor for $509.99 (reg. $639).

Costway 2 Piece Folding Patio Rattan Lounge Chair Chaise Cushioned Portable Garden Black – $289.99

Made of weather-resistant PE rattan and steel, this set of lounge chairs practically screams luxury. Similar to the kind you’d find at your favorite vacation resort, these lounge chairs are just as comfortable as they are pleasing to the eye. They’re even foldable so you can store them away during the colder seasons.

Get the Costway 2 Piece Folding Patio Rattan Lounge Chair Chaise Cushioned Portable Garden Black for $289 (reg. $429).

Costway 4 Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Conversation Set Cushioned Sofa Table Garden Black – $294.99

Super modern and sleek, this four-piece patio set gives any backyard or patio a little something extra. From its cushioned chairs to its cozy loveseat, this set is ideal for days spent by the pool or nights in with friends. And if you’re worried about the cushions staying clean and white, don’t be — just slide them off and throw them into the wash!

Get the Costway 4 Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Conversation Set Cushioned Sofa Table Garden Black for $249 (reg. $499).

Costway 4 Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set Garden Deck – $244.99

Made to last, this set features a sturdy steel frame and all-weather PE rattan, exactly how you’d want your outdoor furniture to be. It has two chairs, a cozy loveseat, and a rectangle table — all lightweight and easy to move around when you’re in the mood to rearrange them. And with a design this clean and simple, they go with a wide range of backyard decor styles.

Get the Costway 4 Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set Garden Deck for $244.99 (reg. $569).

Costway 7 Piece Patio Rattan Dining Set 6 Stackable Chairs Cushioned – Brown – $729.99

Always elegant and perfectly charming, this seven-piece set can easily be a focal point of your backyard, garden, deck, and beyond. Made of high-quality acacia wood and polyethylene rattan, this set is perfect for late summertime dinners or lunch by the pool. And while they are solid pieces, they’re incredibly lightweight and easy to maneuver and rearrange.

Get the Costway 7 Piece Patio Rattan Dining Set 6 Stackable Chairs Cushioned in brown for $729 (reg. $1,299).

Costway 5 Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set Ottoman Table – $509.99

Perfect for curling up with a book or enjoying a conversation with friends, this five-piece set boasts interchangeable pieces for your rearranging pleasure. And if you wish, either of the set’s two ottomans has removable ottomans, so you can transform them into large coffee tables. Super comfortable, the cushions are all waterproof and easy to clean when needed.

Get the Costway 5 Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set Ottoman Table for $509 (reg. $909).

Costway 8 Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set Garden Deck – $479.99

This sizeable eight-piece set is ideal for placing in the backyard, on the patio, by the pool, and more. And since the set includes so many interchangeable pieces, including four single chairs, two loveseats, and two rectangular coffee tables, you can easily keep them all together or scatter them across different spaces for more dynamic seating. They even boast anti-slippery foot pads so they don’t damage the floors.

Get the Costway 8 Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set Garden Deck for $479.99 (reg. $1,119).

7 Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set Sectional Sofa Cushioned Glass Table Steel Frame – $709.99

From its sleek, black woven wicker to its plush, white cushions, this set will turn any backyard into a luxury outdoor spot! Designed to be rearranged, you can customize the pieces to work for your space, ideal for patios, areas by the pool, decks, and more. And since the cushions are made to last, they can withstand all the elements and stay beautiful summer after summer.

Get the 7 Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set Sectional Sofa Cushioned Glass Table Steel Frame for $709 (reg. $1,299).

Costway 3 Piece Folding Bistro Table Chairs Set Garden Backyard Patio Furniture White – $104.99

Sometimes keeping it simple is best, and with these classic bistro folding chairs and matching table, you get exactly that: simple elegance! Unlike other folding chairs, these pieces are rather luxurious, featuring backrests made of textile fiber — and the matching table is topped with tempered glass. Great for any outdoor space, this versatile set is a staple.

Get the Costway 3 Piece Folding Bistro Table Chairs Set Garden Backyard Patio Furniture in white for $104 (reg. $159).

Costway 2 Piece Rattan Bar Stool Dining High Counter Portable Chair Patio Furniture – Mix Brown – $194.99

From high barbeque pieces to outdoor bar areas, barstools are always a great way to add some flare to your outdoor space. These lightweight, portable bar stools boast a rich brown hue and are made of sturdy rattan material. And with their strong backrests, they’re far more comfortable than your standard barstool.

Get the Costway 2 Piece Rattan Bar Stool Dining High Counter Portable Chair Patio Furniture in mix brown for $194 (reg. $299).

Prices subject to change.

