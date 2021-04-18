‘Get More Active’: Maxine Waters Calls On Daunte Wright Protesters To Show The World That They ‘Mean Business’

Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters joined protesters on the ground in Brooklyn Center, Minn., and called for continued action.

Waters encouraged protesters to stay out on the streets if they don’t get “justice” in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged in the May 2020 death of George Floyd. (RELATED: ‘Congress Has A 61% Disapproval Rating For A Reason’: Meghan McCain Pans Dustup Between Jim Jordan, James Clyburn And Maxine Waters)

“We’ve got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational,” Waters said, insisting that, in her mind, Chauvin was guilty of murder in the first degree. “We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) to BLM protesters in Brooklyn Center, MN: “[Protestors] got to stay on the street and get more active, more confrontational. They’ve got to know that we mean business.” pic.twitter.com/GLIPoLwZnd — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) April 18, 2021

Waters said that she felt like she needed to attend the protests to show the family of Daunte Wright that someone was listening to them, adding her promise to continue to “speak truth to power.”

WATCH:

Waters took criticism for making similar comments several years earlier, encouraging people to approach and confront anyone who worked in former President Donald Trump’s administration and making sure they understood that they were “not welcome.” (RELATED: Maxine Waters: God Is On The Side Of People Driving Trump Officials From Restaurants)

“If you see anybody from that cabinet in restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station; you get out and you create a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome,” Waters said during a 2018 rally in Los Angeles.

WATCH: