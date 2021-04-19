Aaron Rodgers Reveals The Advice He Took From Alex Trebek On Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

Aaron Rodgers revealed the hosting advice he took from Alex Trebek’s book and hopes it will be how his two weeks on the show are remembered.

“… that was my job … You are there to make the contestants relax enough that they can demonstrate their skills,” the Green Bay Packers star QB captioned his Monday post on Instagram that included the quote from Trebek’s book. The post also included a great picture of him and Alex during his appearance on “Celebrity Jeopardy!” in 2015. (RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Says His Future Is ‘Uncertain’ After Losing To The Buccaneers)

“They are the stars of the show,” the late game show host added in the quote. “They are the ones the viewers tuned in to see. And if you do that, if you put the focus on the players rather than on yourself, the viewers will look on you as a good guy.”

“If that’s the way I’m remembered, I’m perfectly happy with that,” Trebek continued in the final part of the quote shared by the NFL star.

Rodgers also noted the words of wisdom from the late host appeared on page 285 of Trebek’s book, “The Answer is…:Reflections on my Life” which came out shortly before Trebek lost his battle with cancer in November. He was 80.