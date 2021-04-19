Airplane Makes Emergency Landing In The Ocean In Insane Viral Video

A pilot made an emergency landing in the ocean off the coast of Florida, and the footage is nuts.

In a video tweeted by @house_drift, an old military plane from an airshow in Cocoa Beach, Florida could be seen crashing into the water.

According to FloridaToday.com, nobody was injured when the plane went down near the Patrick Space Force Base. You can watch the insane video below.

Air Show here in Cocoa Beach got a little wet today ???? #cocoabeachairshow pic.twitter.com/UvJleBfoVB — Drift House (@house_drift) April 18, 2021

Good luck finding a crazier video than the one above today. That's without question one of the most insane videos I've ever seen.

The pilot must be as cool as a cucumber because he managed to control the plane going into the water to make the crash landing as soft as possible.

Imagine chilling on a beach enjoying some weekend sun and then watching a WWII plane fall from the sky and into the water.

Yeah, it really doesn’t get much crazier than that at all.

The pilot should consider himself very lucky that he didn’t get hurt because the ending to this story could have easily been much different.