Alex Smith Announces Retirement From NFL Following Horrific Leg Injury

NFL quarterback Alex Smith announced his retirement from the league Monday on Instagram.

Smith, who suffered a horrific leg injury during the 2018 season, shared a video of his recovery process along with his announcement.

Smith broke his right fibula and tibia during a Washington Football Team game in November of 2018. He underwent 17 surgeries after coming down with an infection, according to ESPN. (RELATED: REPORT: Washington Will Get Rid Of Alex Smith)

Smith, who was the first pick in the 2005 draft, returned to the field on Oct. 11, 2020. He finished the season out and led the Washington Football Team to a NFC East title. Smith also received the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2020.

“Even though I’ve got plenty of snaps left in me, after 16 years of giving this game everything I’ve got, I can’t wait to see what else is possible,” Smith said during the video. “But first, I’m going to take a little time to enjoy a few of those walks with my wife and my kids have no idea what’s coming for them in the backyard.”