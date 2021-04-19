Brewery Says Padres’ Pitcher ‘Deserves To Never Pay For A Beer In This Town Again’ After Historic No-Hitter

Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove has learned he will never have to pay for another beer in the town of San Diego again after a historic no-hitter for the franchise.
“A San Diego kid throwing the first no-hitter in @Padres history deserves to never pay for a beer in this town again,” a tweet from the Ballast Point beer company read. The post was noted by USA Today in piece published Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
“So we decided to make that a reality,” it added. “Congratulations to @itsFatherJoe44 and cheers to #FreeBeerForJoe.”
A San Diego kid throwing the first no-hitter in @Padres history deserves to never pay for a beer in this town again. So we decided to make that a reality. Congratulations to @itsFatherJoe44 and cheers to #FreeBeerForJoe pic.twitter.com/zeaoiZkJwD
— Ballast Point Beer (@BallastPoint) April 17, 2021
The 28-year-old hometown hero responded on social media and tweeted about the free beer and shared that he is “beyond grateful.” (RELATED: Detroit Lions Kicker Matt Prater Scores Free Beer For Entire City)
Beyond grateful @BallastPoint https://t.co/ZPVgqjsbe2 pic.twitter.com/2wyACYEliB
— Joe Musgrove (@itsFatherJoe44) April 17, 2021
“How cool is this?” the Padres’ star also shared in a video from the local brewery. “Holy cow, that’s free beer for life right there. It’s my favorite spot too.
“Thank you, Ballast Point,” he added. “It will get used well, I promise.”
Musgrove made history April 9 when the Padres beat the Texas Rangers 3-0 after he pitched a no-hitter.
The outlet noted, it was the first time that’s ever happened in the 8,206 games played by the Padres, going back to April 8, 1969.