Editorial

Eva Mendes Reveals ‘Her Favorite Red Carpet Dress’ And It Doesn’t Disappoint

La dolce vita - World Restoration Premiere: The 5th International Rome Film Festival

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Eva Mendes said she often gets asked about “her favorite” dress that she’s worn on the red carpet, and she admitted her Versace one stands out.

“I’m often asked what my favorite red carpet dress is,” the 47-year-old actress captioned her post on Instagram on Monday. (RELATED: PHOTOS: Eva Mendes Stuns As The Face Of New Fashion Campaign)

“This @versace is definitely up there,” she added, along with a snapshot of her wearing a stunning shimmering pale pink, sleeveless floor-length gown complete with fringes from her appearance on the red carpet. (RELATED: PHOTOS: Eva Mendes Shares Stunning Pic From Photo Shoot Promoting Her Fashion Line)

Check out the original shot of the “Hitch” star below. It’s no wonder this one ranks up there at the top.

Actress Eva Mendes attends the "Little White Lies" premiere during The 5th International Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 29, 2010 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Actress Eva Mendes in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The photo was taken October 29, 2010, at the premiere of “Little White Lies” during The 5th International Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica in Italy.

Just for fun we looked for a few other red carpet appearances from the actress and found these.

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

Honestly, the woman looks good in all her red carpet appearances.

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)