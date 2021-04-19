Get The Power Of A Full Blender In This Lightweight Mini Version

Just because you don’t need a large blender doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have a powerful one. The Homgeek Mini Blender may be small in size, but it can handle just about anything you throw at it when it comes to mixing.

‘The key to this blender’s success is the 350W motor and the four ultra-sharp stainless steel blades that move at a dizzying 21,000 revolutions per minute. The blades, which are surgical quality steel, can make fruit or vegetable juice in a matter of seconds, crushing the items with their sharpness and speed.

And when you’re done mixing, the 600 ml bottles quickly convert to what you drink out of. They come equipped with travel caps to make it easy to carry your latest mixture from location to location. This allows you to have fresh drinks anytime, anywhere.

The cups are made from BPA-free, food-grade plastic, making them both safe and durable, in addition to their convenience as serving as both the mixing device and the drink holder.

Users have been impressed with the mini blender, rating it 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

Mixing the drinks is so easy thanks to the one-hand operation. This blender isn’t filled with numerous, complicated or redundant buttons. Just put your ingredients in the container, close the lid with the screw-on blade, flip it over and turn it on. It really is that simple. And at less than 3 pounds, you really can take it anywhere to use.

This machine is made with lots of safety features, including a design that prevents it from turning on if the cup isn’t installed properly. Some of the safety depends on you, however, including keeping really large fruit pieces or ice out of the machine and giving it time to cool down after each blend. Normally priced at $29, you can get this mini blender for just $26.95 for a limited time. Prices subject to change.

