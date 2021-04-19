Memphis Church Fire Was An Act Of Arson, Investigators Say

Investigators now believe that a fire set at a Memphis church over the weekend is a case of arson, according to local outlet WMC5.

Just prior to 8 p.m. on Saturday night, Memphis, Tennessee firefighters were called to Smothers Chapel CME Church for a reported structure fire, WMC5 reported. When Memphis Fire Department personnel arrived, responders saw smoke pouring out of the one-story church, FOX 13 reported. Firefighters were able to swiftly control the blaze, FOX 13 reported.

Fire at Memphis church intentionally set, investigators say https://t.co/4oGsaIrfm2 — WMC Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) April 19, 2021

No one was injured or killed in the fire at Smothers Chapel, according to WMC5. Officials said the fire, as well as substances used to fight it, caused around $7,000 in damage, according to FOX 13. Unfortunately, the chapel did not have an active sprinkler system, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘Highly Suspicious’ Overnight Church Fire Potentially A Hate Crime, Official Says)

An investigation into the incident has led authorities to conclude that multiple fires were intentionally lit throughout the church, according to WMC5.

Authorities are now requesting anyone with potential information to come forward by calling Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or Tennessee’s arson hotline at (800) 762-3017, WMC5 reported.