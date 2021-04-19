Locals Sound Off: What Will Happen If Chauvin Is Found Not Guilty?

The Daily Caller’s Lisa Bennatan asked locals in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, what they expect the city to look like if Derek Chauvin is found not guilty for the murder of George Floyd. (RELATED: ‘We Have Kids Here’: Brooklyn Center Residents React To Civil Unrest)

WATCH:

