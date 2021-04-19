Editorial

Luke Bryan Wins Entertainer Of The Year At The ACM Awards

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Luke Bryan took home the Entertainer of the Year award Sunday Night at the ACM Awards.

The country music star earned the prestigious honor at the Academy of Country Music Awards, and he’s a very solid choice. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While I’m not a huge fan of award shows, I sure do love country music, and country music award shows are by far and away the best.

Winning Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards is a gigantic honor, and it’s a testament to Luke Bryan’s skills on the mic entertaining people.

He’s one of the most famous singers on the planet, and his music just vibes. The man pretty much dominates the day drinking genre of music, and I say that as a huge compliment.

I mean, “One Margarita” can just be put on repeat as soon as summer rolls around.

Major props to Luke Bryan for taking home the biggest award of the night. It’s just another reminder of his elite status in the country music game.