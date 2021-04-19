Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Says ‘Regardless Of The Decision Made By The Jury’ George Floyd Was Killed ‘At The Hands Of The Police’

Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Monday that “regardless of the decision made by the jury,” George Floyd was killed “at the hands of the police.”

Frey spoke at a press conference as the city of Minneapolis awaits a verdict from the jury in the death of George Floyd. Floyd died in a May 2020 incident when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for roughly nine minutes.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey: “Regardless of the decision made by the jury, there is one true reality, which is that George Floyd was killed at the hands of police.”

“As we await the verdict, there are several inescapable truths. Over this last year, our twin cities have experienced a barrage of trauma, all culminating with this trial and then the verdict. There’s been pain and anguish, anguish and frustration that is undoubtedly acutely felt by our black and brown communities. Regardless of the outcome of this trial, regardless of the decision made by the jury, there is one true reality, which is that George Floyd was killed at the hand of police,” Frey said.

The jury members in the trial started their deliberation Monday and are currently considering its verdict. Former police officer Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, all of which he has pleaded not guilty. (RELATED: Facebook To Remove Content That ‘Praises, Celebrates Or Mocks George Floyd’s Death’ In Preparation For Chauvin Verdict)

Cities across the country have been preparing for protests, and the city of Minneapolis has spent nearly $645,000 on fences and barriers to protect City Hall and five police precincts.