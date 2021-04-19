Family Arrested After Police Say They Found Drugs, Guns And Cash At Their Daycare Center

A family that operates a Long Island daycare center was arrested after police say they found drugs, guns, and $239,000 in cash at the business during a raid, the Associated Press (AP) reported Sunday.

The owner of Channel Daycare, Magodeiry Landron, 50, was arrested along with her son, Rafael Landron, 34, on charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a firearm and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the AP. The business is an in-home daycare in Bay Shore.

Police say they found drugs and guns at a Long Island home that also serves as a day care during a bust Saturday morning. https://t.co/fAGvq9z7Mn — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) April 18, 2021

Suffolk County police reportedly said the community tipped them off about potential drug sales at the business, which led to an investigation. Police served a search warrant early Saturday morning at the center, and said they seized two loaded handguns, 600 grams of cocaine, 60 grams of fentanyl, and over $173,000, the AP reported. (RELATED: Police Arrest Masked Man Who Chucked A Molotov Cocktail At A Day Care Center)

Authorities removed a child from the home and placed the child in a relative’s custody, according to the AP.

Police also reportedly searched the home of another one of Landron’s sons, 29-year-old Anthony Dominguez, where they seized $66,000 and a 9mm gun.

Authorities removed two additional children from Dominguez’s home and arrested Dominguez and his girlfriend Crystal Rivera, 30. Both are charged with child endangerment, according to the AP. The children were placed in the custody of relatives.