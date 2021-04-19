Poll Shows Opinions On Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Based On Politics

A new poll out showed opinions about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry differs based on who a person voted for in the 2020 election.

A survey between April 10-13 from The Economist/YouGov found, out of 1500 adult citizens in the United States, 62% of those who voted for Donald Trump in 2020 have an unfavorable view of Meghan Markle, with 46% holding a “very unfavorable” view, Business Insider noted in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Poll Shows Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Should Lose Royal Titles)

Out of those Trump supporters, only 25% of those who responded had a favorable view of the Duchess of Sussex, with 15 % having a “somewhat favorable” view. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Mortified, ‘Hurt’ Following Meghan Markle’s Claims Duchess Made Her ‘Cry,’ Royal Author Shares)

However, when they asked people who voted for President Joe Biden in November, the results showed 72% of them had a favorable view of the former “Suits” actress. It was only 14% of those Biden voters who hold a “somewhat unfavorable” or “very unfavorable” view of the duchess. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

When it comes to her husband Prince Harry, the numbers were pretty similar. Out of supporters to the 45th President of the United States, 38% of those who responded see the Duke of Sussex with favorability, with 46% who have a “somewhat unfavorable” or very unfavorable” view of him.

And when it came to supporters of President Biden, 76% of them held a favorable opinion of the duke while only 10% of them saw him unfavorably.