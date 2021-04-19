REPORT: Jackson State Hiring Deion Sanders Has Been Worth About $185 Million In Exposure

Jackson State has reportedly made bank when it comes to exposure after hiring Deion Sanders as the head coach of the Tigers.

JSU sent shockwaves through the world of college football when the program pulled the trigger on hiring the former NFL superstar.

While the results on the field have been up and down, the program’s exposure is through the roof. According to USA Today, Sanders leading the Tigers “has generated the equivalency of $185 million in advertising and exposure.”

That’s a whole lot of money!

Even if Jackson State isn’t undefeated or making a national title run, they’re one of the most talked about teams in college football, and Sanders is the main reason why.

People just want to watch the show, and a former NFL superstar leading an FCS program is about as good as it gets.

Add in the fact that Sanders is still incredibly relevant in the world of football, and it’s not hard to see why so many people are interested and exposure is so high.

Now, if Sanders can actually make a serious title run at the FCS level, then the Tigers are going to explode. Life sure is good for Sanders and fans of JSU.