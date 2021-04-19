Editorial

REPORT: Joe Milton Is Transferring To Tennessee

Oct 24, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Joe Milton (5) rushes with the ball in the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Quarterback Joe Milton is reportedly headed to Tennessee.

According to Pete Thamel, the former Michigan passer, who looked like a star to start the season, is transferring to play for the Volunteers and Josh Heupel. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tennessee fans should be very happy about the fact that Milton is coming to Knoxville. He kind of flamed out in spectacular fashion in Ann Arbor, but he has all the tools to be a solid player.

The guy is a freak of nature and he can throw a football a mile. We saw that early in the season against Minnesota.

Then, he fell off a cliff, lost his starting job and is now no longer a member of the Wolverines. However, that doesn’t mean fans should sleep on him.

If Milton can look like he did against Minnesota, then Tennessee will have a solid ball player under center. If not, then they’re going to be in trouble.

Either way, at least Heupel has another option to consider as he tries to figure out how to lead the Volunteers.