REPORT: Joe Milton Is Transferring To Tennessee

Quarterback Joe Milton is reportedly headed to Tennessee.

According to Pete Thamel, the former Michigan passer, who looked like a star to start the season, is transferring to play for the Volunteers and Josh Heupel. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources: Former Michigan quarterback Joe Milton plans to sign with Tennessee. He’s expected to formally commit later this month. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 19, 2021

Tennessee fans should be very happy about the fact that Milton is coming to Knoxville. He kind of flamed out in spectacular fashion in Ann Arbor, but he has all the tools to be a solid player.

The guy is a freak of nature and he can throw a football a mile. We saw that early in the season against Minnesota.

Then, he fell off a cliff, lost his starting job and is now no longer a member of the Wolverines. However, that doesn’t mean fans should sleep on him.

I want to thank Coach Harbaugh for giving me that opportunity to come play for a program with lots of tradition. I have bonds with my brothers that will last forever, I have decided to enter the transfer portal As a Grad transfer with three years of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/PeANE2vWmD — Joe milton #5 (@Qbjayy7) February 18, 2021

If Milton can look like he did against Minnesota, then Tennessee will have a solid ball player under center. If not, then they’re going to be in trouble.

Either way, at least Heupel has another option to consider as he tries to figure out how to lead the Volunteers.