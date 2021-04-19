The Empire State Building Will Not Light Up Gold To Honor Children With Cancer

The Empire State Building, yet again, revealed it will not light up gold to honor children with cancer.

CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski shared the news Monday on Twitter.

We just learned the Empire State Building DENIED our request to light up gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness in September. I’ve followed up with @EmpireStateBldg to ask why. Obviously this is very disappointing. pic.twitter.com/Y1phlUJVyC — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) April 19, 2021

“We just learned the Empire State Building DENIED our request to light up gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness in September,” Kaczynski tweeted calling the decision “disappointing.” (RELATED: Huge Bolt Of Lightning Strikes Empire State Building)

He claimed he has followed up with organizers and pointed out that the Empire State Building has been lit up to honor The Drew Barrymore Show in the past.

“After careful consideration of your proposal, unfortunately, the decision has been made to deny your request,” the letter from the Empire State Building said. “We appreciate your organization taking the time to apply, and wish you all the best in your campaign and event efforts.”

This isn’t the first time the Empire State Building has denied a request to light up the building in order to spread awareness for childhood cancer. In both 2014 and 2015, the tower refused to light up gold, according to NY Daily News.

How can you not light up the Empire State Building for childhood cancer awareness? That’s a pretty low point for a company or organization. You really can’t spin this situation in any way other than bad—it’s just bad PR.

You have to honor the children with cancer and bring awareness to the subject or you just look like a total a**hole.