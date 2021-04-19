Monday Is The 16-Year Anniversary Of The Famous Basketball Episode Of ‘The Office’

Monday marks the 16-year anniversary of the iconic basketball episode of “The Office.”

The legendary episode featuring a game between the warehouse and Michael Scott’s square aired April 19, 2005, and it’ll forever be remembered as one of the greatest episodes in the history of the show. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Check out the hilarious “30 for 30” parody from ESPN below.

16 years ago today, a “flagrant personal intentional foul” ended one of the most highly contested basketball games of all time. pic.twitter.com/CoilMZq6kV — ESPN (@espn) April 19, 2021

“The Office” has withstood the test of time better than just about any other TV show I can think of. It holds up insanely well.

The basketball episode 100% holds up with the best of the show, and there’s no debate about that at all.

From the moment the teams are assembled through Michael’s garbage foul, it’s nothing but nonstop laughs.

You almost have to wonder if you could even make that episode today given the fact that Michael makes several racial comments.

He openly assumes Stanley will be a star and talks about how impressed African-Americans are with his skills. It was funny then, it’s funny now but we all know comedy is no longer allowed.

16 years later and it’s still as great as ever. I definitely know what I’m watching later today!