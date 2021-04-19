Trump Says Georgia Voting Bill Is ‘Weak’ Because Republicans Are ‘Afraid To Be Called Racist’

Former President Donald Trump criticized the Republican-led voting bill in Georgia on Monday, arguing to Sean Hannity on Fox News that the bill was “too weak” because Republicans are afraid of being attacked on racial lines.

Hannity compared Georgia’s new voting law to those existing in Delaware, arguing the voting laws in the states are very similar. He went on to ask Trump for his reaction to Biden’s attacks on the Georgia bill as a new version of “Jim Crow.” (RELATED: ‘Racist Voter Suppression’: Civil Rights Group Calls For Masters Tournament To Boycott Georgia Over Voting Bill)

“My reaction is the Georgia bill is far too weak,” Trump responded. “Look, what happened is the governor and others were afraid to be called racist, so they gave a very weak bill and then they were called racist anyway.”

Georgia has become a flashpoint for Democrats and Republicans over voting reforms following the 2020 election. Republicans argue that the tens of millions of new votes that came in thanks to mail-in voting need more stringent regulation, while Democrats claim it is a thinly-veiled attempt at voter suppression.

Trump argued that the voting laws in all the states he won were working well, but called on Republican-leaning states he lost, like Georgia, to enact more stringent reforms. He went on to reiterate his discredited claims that the 2020 election was “rigged,” an allegation that neither he nor his campaign substantiated with evidence.

Trump: “It’s never happened to another president. I don’t know if you know, Sean, in a second term, a president usually gets less votes.” George W. Bush, for instance, got 62 mill votes in ’04 after just getting 50.5 mill in ’00. Clinton got 44 mill in ’92 and 47 mill in ’96. pic.twitter.com/cm6OR2MT7p — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 20, 2021

President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats have used increasingly inflammatory language to describe the bill, explicitly arguing that Republicans are attempting to stop black people from voting.