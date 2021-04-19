Facebook, Twitter Do Not Censor Video Of Maxine Waters Encouraging Protesters ‘To Get More Confrontational’

Facebook and Twitter are not censoring a video of Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters encouraging violence if police officer Derek Chauvin is not convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd.

Waters told the left wing media outlet Unicorn Riot that protestors “have got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational, we’ve got to make sure that they know we mean business” if Chauvin is not convicted of murder.

Rep. Maxine Waters paid the group a visit. #BrooklynCenter pic.twitter.com/KuIO1xgsqJ — MN CRIME ???? (@MN_CRIME) April 18, 2021





The live streams of the April 17 Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, protest where Waters spoke remain available for viewers on Facebook and Twitter, despite platform rules against advocating violence. Facebook “remove[s] language that incites or facilitates serious violence. We removes content, disable accounts, and work with law enforcement when we believe there is a genuine risk of physical harm or direct threats to public safety,” and also takes into account the visibility of the individual advocating violence.

Twitter prohibits “content that glorifies acts of violence in a way that may inspire others to replicate those violent acts and cause real offline harm.”

Neither Facebook nor Twitter responded to the Daily Caller’s request for comment regarding their site rules.

Dozens have been arrested during riots in Brooklyn Center, which started on April 11 after Daunte Wright was shot by police officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop. Potter has since resigned, and prosecutors charged her with second-degree manslaughter on April 14. (RELATED: BLM Rioters Assault CNN Staffer, Chase His Team Out Of Brooklyn Center. The TV Network Hasn’t Even Mentioned It.)

Waters previously told protestors at a Keep Families Together rally in 2018 that if they “see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. Tell them they’re not welcome any more, anywhere!”(RELATED: Maxine Waters Doubles Down On Harassing Trump Officials In Public)

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube banned former President Donald Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, out of concerns that he would encourage violence on their platforms.