‘Ha Ha, Everybody’s Laughing,’ VP Harris Says As Nobody’s Laughing

Vice President Kamala Harris told an audience during her trip to North Carolina on Monday that everyone was “laughing” even though nobody cracked up.

Harris was discussing the administration’s American Jobs Plan at the Guilford Technical Community College in Greensboro. She appears to have tried to make a joke as she mentioned opportunities that are “equally available to women as well as men” and hard hats used in construction.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris just tried to crack a joke. “Haha, everybody’s laughing.” (no one was laughing) pic.twitter.com/rZPzGvIQUr — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 19, 2021

“Because there’s an interesting fact,” Harris explained while she started to laugh through her words. “In case you didn’t know, hard hats are actually unisex.” (RELATED: ‘Not Today!’: Kamala Harris Cracks Up When Asked If She Will Visit The Border)

“Ha ha, everybody’s laughing,” she added, but no one can be heard laughing in the clip posted on Twitter.

The comments were the latest from Harris that have gotten attention. Most recently, she made headlines when she appeared to be laughing at parents who were struggling during the school closures.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris laughs hysterically when discussing struggling parents who aren’t able to send their kids to school. pic.twitter.com/h4O4Ujkc4T — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) March 29, 2021

“The opportunity is more people are seeing that yeah affordable childcare is a big deal,” the VP said.

“More parents are seeing the value of educators when they had to bring their kids and say we’re not paying them nearly enough,” she added while laughing hard.

She also cracked up when asked by reporters in late March if she would be visiting the southern border.