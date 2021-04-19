You Betcha Releases Hilarious Video About Comedians

You Betcha recently dropped a new video, and it’s absolutely hysterical.

The popular entertainment company released "Every Comedian Ever," and there's a high chance it'll be the funniest thing you see all day.

Give it a watch below.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again for all the readers. You Betcha’s videos are so accurate at times that it’s almost scary.

I have no idea how this guy does it, but he never fails to impress and entertain. Everything he posts is absolutely awesome, and this video wasn’t an exception.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by You Betcha (@ohhyoubetcha)

I had never even thought about what comedians were like or how similar they were until I saw this video from You Betcha.

Now, I’m not sure that I’ll be able to get it out of my mind. Again, it’s scary how accurate the company’s videos are.

If you haven’t checked out more of his videos, I can’t recommend them enough. I discovered them at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and I’ve never looked back. They’re awesome on all levels and they all entertain.

Let’s hope the content keeps getting pumped out because I can’t get enough.