Absurd Brawl Breaks Out At A Carnival In Crazy Viral Video

An absurd brawl happened at a carnival, and the video needs to be seen to be believed.

In a video tweeted by @Terrence_STR, a large group of people could be seen trading punches with the ferris wheel operator.

Most entertainingly, a woman kept shouting "beat his a**" as the action went down. Watch the insane video below.

Video shows Opa Locka Hialeah Flea Market Carnival ferris wheel operator shoving a kid, fights with his coworker, & then attacks woman before the entire park rushes him! Complete insanity, I have to say this is one of my biggest fears when I get on a carnival ride ???? pic.twitter.com/26Rdwcx6PC — Terrence Daniels (Captain ???? Planet) (@Terrence_STR) April 18, 2021

In terms of internet content, I think we can all assume that this video will be among the best we see today. It just had so much chaos and carnage.

The ferris wheel operator was ready to fight the world, and that's exactly what happened.

I also love how the one woman just kept screaming to attack the guy and to "beat his a**." I hate to tell other people how to live their life, but I certainly wouldn't advise that kind of behavior.

Encouraging brawls is almost never a great idea.

As I’ve said many times before, it’s important to just walk away. Fighting as a grown adult just isn’t worth it.