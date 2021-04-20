Alabama Unveils Awesome National Title Rings

Alabama’s national title rings are very slick.

The Crimson Tide revealed their latest national title rings for millions of fans Monday night, and they're iced out.

Check out the beastly rings for the 2020 national title below.

Whether you hate or love Alabama, you have to admit that these rings are awesome. They’re absolutely dripping in diamonds.

Not only are they awesome, but they’re also a bit cocky. Putting in the exact number of diamonds and stones to represent points being scored is legit awesome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

It will forever be a constant reminder of how Alabama just cruised to a national title last season. They were truly untouchable.

In the world of sports, when you win, you get a bunch of diamonds slapped onto a ring. It’s meant to forever signify your accomplishments.

Well, I don’t think anyone will have to worry about forgetting Alabama’s accomplishments with these rings. They’re gorgeous, and I say that as a guy who has zero love for Nick Saban’s program.

I respect the Crimson Tide, but I’m certainly not a fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Let us know in the comments what you think about these incredible rings.