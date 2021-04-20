‘It’s Not Justice’: Ocasio-Cortez Blasts Jury’s Verdict In Chauvin Trial

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed the verdict delivered by the jury on Tuesday afternoon in the Derek Chauvin trial.

“It’s not justice. And, I’ll explain to you why it’s not justice,” Ocasio-Cortez stated during her live video on Instagram. “It’s not justice because justice is George Floyd going home tonight to be with his family. Justice is Adam Toledo getting tucked in by his mom tonight.”

“Justice is when you’re pulled over, there not being a gun that’s part of that interaction because you have a headlight out. Justice is your school system not having, or being a part of a school-to-prison pipeline. Justice is a municipality and a government that does not value military and armaments more than it values healthcare and education and housing,” the congresswoman explained.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty by the jury of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. (RELATED: ‘Thankful For The Verdict’ – Tim Scott Reacts To Chauvin Being Found Guilty Of All Charges, Calls It ‘A Monumental Day’)

Vice President Kamala Harris’s sister, Maya Harris, also referred to the jury’s verdict as the opposite of justice. “Let’s be clear: A just verdict is not the same as justice,” Maya tweeted.

The Minnesota judge overseeing the Chauvin trial, Judge Peter Cahill, told the defense on Monday that Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters’ recent comments about the trial could lead to an appeal and “result in this whole trial being overturned.”