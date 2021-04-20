‘American Idol’ Contestant Cecil Ray Arrested After Being Accused Of Breaking Into Ex-Girlfriend’s Home

Police arrested “American Idol” contestant Cecil Ray Baker on Saturday after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home.

The Rockdale Police Department charged Baker, 20, with burglary of habitation, the police department confirmed to Fox News. Baker’s ex-girlfriend Mariah Lopez claimed the “American Idol” contestant entered the home after breaking open a locked door, after which she claims he “struck her in the face with a palm heel,” TMZ reported. Lopez’ sister told police she witnessed the alleged altercation, according to the affidavit obtained by TMZ.

The sister claimed Baker came to the home to see a child that he believes is his.

Baker was arrested by police days later on April 17 and booked at the Milam County Jail, Fox News reported. He has since reportedly been released on $15,000 bond.

Baker made it to the top 24 of “American Idol” but was eliminated from the singing competition a week before the alleged incident.

The musician had previously dedicated his Hollywood week performance to his two-month old daughter, TMZ reported.