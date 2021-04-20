Arrest Warrant Issued For Seahawks Player Aldon Smith In Louisiana

NFL player Aldon Smith is a wanted man in Louisiana.
The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office issued a release Monday announcing that a warrant has been issued for Smith on a second degree battery charge. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
The Seattle Seahawks player is accused of assaulting a man this past Saturday. You can read the full release below.
Obviously, Smith has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law. That’s the system we have here in America.
Having said that, this sounds like a very serious charge against Smith. This isn’t a minor slap on the wrist at all for jaywalking.
It also could be really bad news for Smith’s NFL career. He’s ran into several issues during his time in the league, and missed a bunch of time because of suspensions.
Last season, he played for the Cowboys and he’s now on the Seahawks. However, it’s clear that a guy with his past probably won’t get the benefit of the doubt.
We’ll see how it all shakes out for him, but Smith is staring down the barrel of a serious situation once again. For a guy with so much talent, he just seemingly can’t stay out the headlines for the wrong reasons.