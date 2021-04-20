‘Mob Justice’: Owens Claims Chauvin Trial Was About Media’s ‘Power To Create A Narrative’

Conservative commentator Candace Owens alleged on Tuesday that the guilty verdict in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin was “mob justice” and an example of how the media controls the political narrative in America.

“What we’re really seeing is mob justice,” Owens claimed on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” even though both the defense and prosecution were able to make their respective cases over the past three weeks.

Owens went on to say that she believed, “This was not a trial about George Floyd or Derek Chauvin. This was a trial about whether the media was powerful enough to create a simulation, to decide upon a narrative absent any facts.” (RELATED: Facebook, Twitter Do Not Censor Video Of Maxine Waters Encouraging Protesters ‘To Get More Confrontational)

Owens said she believed that national media depicted Floyd as “a man who was just getting his life together” and “a good member of society” who was the victim of “a racist white police officer.”

“Democrats can get whatever they want because they can create a narrative and they can treat people like pawns … The media and the Democrats now have enough power to bully — to bully and to lie to and to create propaganda and successfully win, and that is what happened, and they are celebrating that win today. This was not a fair trial,” she argued (RELATED: ‘Thankful For The Verdict’ – Tim Scott Reacts To Chauvin Being Found Guilty Of All Charges, Calls It ‘A Monumental Day’)

Despite Owens’ claims that the verdict was “mob justice,” a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The jury came to that decision after four hours of deliberation on Monday and seven and a half hours on Tuesday, CNN reported. It was instructed to assess all three charges against Chauvin and convicted him on each one.

Owens also claimed that the police body cam footage was not aired during the trial, however, the prosecution presented Chauvin’s body cam footage on March 31.