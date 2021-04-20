LaMelo Ball’s Wrist Has Healed, He Could Return In About A Week

It sounds like LaMelo Ball might be back in the lineup for the Charlotte Hornets much sooner than anticipated.

The star NBA rookie had suffered a wrist injury, and the belief was that his season was almost certainly over. However, that might not be the case. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Here is the play where LaMelo Ball fractured his right wrist ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/MO1NdpAIUu — Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) March 22, 2021

The Hornets announced Monday that Ball’s wrist has been cleared to return to individual activities, and that means he could play again this season.

The Hornets say LaMelo Ball’s wrist has healed and he’s been cleared to return to individual basketball activity. pic.twitter.com/m7sqk5bY8T — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 20, 2021

According to Adrian Wojnarowski (who has blocked me on Twitter for some unknown reason), Ball could be back in the lineup in seven to 10 days.

There’s optimism that LaMelo Ball could be ready to return to the lineup in 7-10 days, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/i3and2SLWf — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 20, 2021

Ball was well on his way to earning the Rookie of the Year Award this season before he went down with his wrist injury.

The young man was absolutely torching teams across the league, and he was exceeding the already high expectations placed on his shoulder.

Unfortunately, it looked like his season had met a quick end. Now, he’ll be ready to roll in less than two weeks. That has to make the NBA very happy.

LaMelo Ball this season (rookie rank): 652 points (2nd)

240 rebounds (1st)

251 assists (1st)

65 steals (1st) pic.twitter.com/x73VDkqwPz — ESPN (@espn) March 22, 2021

Hopefully, he’s back as soon as possible. He’s a ton of fun to watch when he’s healthy.