City Spent Over $9,000 Protecting Home Of Ex-Police Officer Who Shot Daunte Wright

The city of Champlin, Minnesota, has spent more than $9,000 on security fencing to protect the home of Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, according to Fox News.

Angela Wagner, the communications director for the city of Champlin, told the outlet that the fence was “to protect against a fire in the residential neighborhood,” and “to provide officers with a protected place in case of a violent crowd like what Brooklyn Center experienced.” Wagner also said the city of Champlin already owns some of the barricades around Potter’s house but had to spend $9,236 on security fencing, which she said the city will seek payment for “should a source become available.”

Law enforcement on Tuesday erected concrete barricades and tall metal fencing around the entire perimeter of Kim Potter’s multilevel home in Champlain. Two police cars guard the driveway behind fortified fences marked with signs reading “Caution: Lasers in Use.” pic.twitter.com/QwuHVgmSP8 — Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) April 14, 2021

“… If we receive credible information of a threat to any person or property in Champlin it is our responsibility to provide the necessary protection across the community,” Wagner told Fox News. Photos of the barricade with police vehicles and personnel surrounding Potter’s home were posted April 14 on Twitter, three days after Potter shot Wright during a traffic stop when she allegedly confused her taser for her firearm. (RELATED: 40 Arrested After Riots Break Out In Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis)

Her street is lined with paper “No Parking” signs and blocked to non-residential traffic. Motorists entering the area are greeted by a buzzing cell phone alert from local police to “expect protest activity in your neighborhood over the next few days.” pic.twitter.com/WVpQIxVja2 — Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) April 14, 2021

Potter has since been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

“While navigating a tragic and unforeseen circumstance, we still have a responsibility to neighbors, businesses and Champlin as a whole to ensure operations continue without incident while threats of violent protests still exist,” Wagner went on to say, according to Fox News. She also said the city has created new emergency response procedures “to provide law enforcement and fire department personnel the ability to plan for the worst, while hoping for the best.” As it stands now, Champlin is also under a city-wide curfew.