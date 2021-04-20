CNN’s Brianna Keilar Flames Hannity’s Trump Interview, Calls It A ‘Mean Girls Group Chat’

CNN’s Brianna Keilar criticized former President Donald Trump’s interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, referring to it as a “mean girls group chat.”

Keilar argued that the interview had not produced anything “newsworthy” beyond the moment when the former president took a moment to encourage more Republicans to get one of the available coronavirus vaccines. (RELATED: ‘Fox Is Going Full Tucker’: Brianna Keilar And Brian Stelter Claim Fox News Is Taking A Hard Right For The Ratings)

WATCH:

“If there is anything newsworthy from this mean girl group chat, it is Donald Trump telling his skeptical supporters — whose vaccine hesitancy may prevent the U.S. from reaching herd immunity in the non-mass casualty way — to get vaccinated.”

Throughout the rest of the interview, Keilar noted that instead of asking Trump about the “multiple investigations that he is facing post-presidency,” Hannity asked questions aimed at criticizing President Joe Biden.

Keilar played a clip of Hannity asking about Biden’s slip on the stairs of Air Force One and arguing that the president’s decline was visible.

“To me he looks extraordinarily weak, frail. I think it’s very transparent he’s struggling cognitively,” Hannity asked. “In fairness his aides said the wind — it was very windy. Did the wind ever blow you over?”

Trump appeared unwilling to be quite as critical, replying, “Well, Air Force One is a very big plane. Usually what they try and do is shield the wind.”